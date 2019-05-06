SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, May 6. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the first-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering SolarEdge Technologies modeled for quarterly EPS of 60 cents on revenue of $266.38 million.

In the same quarter last year, SolarEdge Technologies reported earnings per share of 87 cents on revenue of $209.87 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 31.03 percent decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 26.93 percent from the year-ago period. SolarEdge Technologies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.7 0.82 0.84 0.8 0.65 EPS Actual 0.63 0.86 0.82 0.87 0.85

Stock Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies were trading at $44.56 as of May 6. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.69 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on SolarEdge Technologies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. SolarEdge's conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/65cwixbm