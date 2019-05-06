Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, May 6. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's first-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Rent-A-Center management projections, analysts predict EPS of 32 cents on revenue of $680.76 million.

Rent-A-Center reported a per-share loss of 8 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $698 million. Revenue would be down 2.48 percent on a year-over-year basis. Rent-A-Center's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.2 0.23 0.24 0.08 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.35 0.32 0.47 -0.08 -0.41

Stock Performance

Shares of Rent-A-Center were trading at $24.75 as of May 3. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 158.89 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Rent-A-Center stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.