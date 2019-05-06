Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, May 6. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Regal Beloit earnings of $1.42 per share. Revenue will likely be around $879.9 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Regal Beloit announced EPS of $1.31 on revenue of $878.8 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be up 8.40 percent. Revenue would be up 0.13 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 1.31 1.61 1.59 1.23 EPS Actual 1.41 1.67 1.6 1.31

Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Beloit were trading at $87.26 as of May 3. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.99 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Regal Beloit stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.