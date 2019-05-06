On Monday, May 6, Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Hertz Global Holdings reporting a loss of $1.32 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Hertz Global Holdings reported a loss per share of $1.58 on sales of $2.06 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be down 16.46 percent. Revenue would be have grown 3.25 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.9 1.72 -0.25 -1.31 -0.62 EPS Actual -0.55 2.14 -0.19 -1.58 -0.77

Stock Performance

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings were trading at $19.61 as of May 3. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.25 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Hertz Global Holdings stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.