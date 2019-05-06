Don't be caught off-guard: Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FRGI) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, May. 6. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Monday's Q1 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Fiesta Restaurant Group earnings will be near 15 cents per share on sales of $164.75 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Fiesta Restaurant Group reported EPS of 16 cents on revenue of $169.48 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 6.25 percent. Sales would be down 2.79 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.19 0.22 0.14 0.11 EPS Actual 0.08 0.11 0.25 0.16 0

Stock Performance

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group were trading at $13.14 as of May 6. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.52 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Fiesta Restaurant Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Fiesta Restaurant Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.