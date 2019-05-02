Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, May 3. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Friday's earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Newell analysts model for earnings of 6 cents per share on sales of $1.69 billion.

Newell EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 34 cents. Sales were $3.02 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be down 82.35 percent. Revenue would be down 43.98 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.65 0.77 0.26 0.75 EPS Actual 0.71 0.54 0.82 0.34 0.68

Stock Performance

Shares of Newell were trading at $14.35 as of May 2. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.06 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Newell stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Newell is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2xgbkmcp