A Preview Of Fiat Chrysler's Q1 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 02, 2019 2:33pm   Comments
On Friday, May 3, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Common Shares (NYSE: FCAU) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Fiat Chrysler is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 50 cents and sales around $28.32 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Fiat Chrysler announced EPS of 81 cents on revenue of $32.97 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 38.27 percent. Revenue would be down 14.11 percent from the same quarter last year. Fiat Chrysler's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018
EPS Estimate 1.01 0.94 1.1 0.82
EPS Actual 1.18 1.01 0.73 0.81

Stock Performance

Shares of Fiat Chrysler were trading at $15.1 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.83 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Fiat Chrysler stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Fiat Chrysler's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/d4e4nobi

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

