DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, May 3. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to DISH Network's earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict DISH Network will report earnings of 66 cents per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.

DISH Network reported a profit of 70 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.458 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 5.71 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 7.75 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.67 0.71 0.7 0.55 EPS Actual 0.64 0.82 0.83 0.7 0.57

Stock Performance

Shares of DISH Network were trading at $34.67 as of May 2. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.34 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on DISH Network stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

DISH Network is scheduled to hold a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://ir.dish.com/events/event-details/dish-q1-2019-financial-results