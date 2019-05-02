Market Overview

United States Steel Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 02, 2019 8:54am   Comments
On Thursday, May 2, United States Steel (NYSE: X) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict United States Steel will report earnings of 22 cents per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.

United States Steel reported a profit of 32 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.15 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 31.25 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be have grown 6.07 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018
EPS Estimate 1.84 1.74 1.13 0.29
EPS Actual 1.82 1.79 1.46 0.32

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of United States Steel have declined 54.86 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate United States Steel stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

