On Thursday, May 2, Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 13 cents and sales around $126.88 million.

In the same quarter last year, Shake Shack posted EPS of 15 cents on sales of $99.11 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 13.33 percent. Sales would be have grown 28.01 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.13 0.18 0.09 0.06 EPS Actual 0.06 0.21 0.29 0.15 0.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.83 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Shake Shack stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Shake Shack's conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.