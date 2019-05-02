Post Holdings (NYSE: POST) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 2. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Post's second-quarter earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Post Holdings management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.13 on revenue of $1.42 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Post Holdings posted a profit of $1.06 on sales of $1.586 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 6.60 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 10.47 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.02 1.18 1.11 1.08 EPS Actual 1.11 1.08 1.06 1.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.16 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Post Holdings stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.