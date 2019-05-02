Market Overview

A Preview Of El Pollo Loco's Q1 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 02, 2019 8:56am   Comments
On Thursday, May 2, El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ: LOCO) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see El Pollo Loco reporting earnings of 16 cents per share on sales of $109.43 million.

In the same quarter last year, El Pollo Loco posted a profit of 17 cents on sales of $105.75 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 5.88 percent. Sales would be have grown 3.47 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.18 0.22 0.17 0.1
EPS Actual 0.16 0.19 0.22 0.17 0.11

Stock Performance

Shares of El Pollo Loco were trading at $13.11 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.1 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on El Pollo Loco stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

El Pollo Loco's conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=133984

