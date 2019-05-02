On Thursday, May 2, Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Herbalife modeled for quarterly EPS of 67 cents on revenue of $1.21 billion.

Herbalife reported a profit of $1.40 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.177 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 52.14 percent. Sales would be have grown 2.80 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.67 0.67 1.1 0.96 EPS Actual 0.63 0.74 0.8 1.4 1.29

Stock Performance

Shares of Herbalife were trading at $53.70 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 49.21 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Herbalife stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Herbalife's conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/mr5dsref