Tableau Software (NYSE: DATA) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 2. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's first-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Tableau Software reporting a loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $286.75 million.

In the same quarter last year, Tableau Software reported an EPS loss of 19 cents on revenue of $224.04 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 94.74 percent. Revenue would be have grown 27.99 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.11 -0.11 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.07 0 -0.19

Stock Performance

Shares of Tableau Software were trading at $120.74 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.96 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Tableau Software stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Tableau Software's conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.