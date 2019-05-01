Wayfair (NYSE: W) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 2. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Wayfair will report a loss of $1.60 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Wayfair reported a loss per share of 91 cents on sales of $1.40 billion. Sales would be have grown 36.75 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -1.28 -1.09 -0.73 -0.9 -0.52 EPS Actual -1.12 -1.28 -0.77 -0.91 -0.58

Stock Performance

Shares of Wayfair were trading at $162.15 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 160.27 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Wayfair stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Wayfair's Q1 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.