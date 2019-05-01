MSG Networks Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: MSGN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 2. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

MSG Networks EPS is expected to be around 67 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $192.24 million.

In the same quarter last year, MSG Networks reported earnings per share of 62 cents on revenue of $186.56 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 8.06 percent. Sales would be up 3.04 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.62 0.57 0.63 EPS Actual 0.58 0.62 0.6 0.62

Stock Performance

Shares of MSG Networks were trading at $23.03 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.62 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on MSG Networks stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.