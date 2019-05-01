Market Overview

XPO Logistics Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 01, 2019 8:54am   Comments
XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect XPO Logistics earnings of 41 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $4.26 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, XPO Logistics reported EPS of 61 cents on revenue of $4.19 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 32.79 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 1.62 percent on a year-over-year basis. XPO Logistics's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.83 0.98 0.98 0.53 0.43
EPS Actual 0.72 0.89 0.98 0.61 0.45

Stock Performance

Shares of XPO Logistics were trading at $68.08 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.54 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on XPO Logistics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

