Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Williams Companies reporting earnings of 22 cents per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Williams Companies reported EPS of 19 cents on revenue of $2.09 billion. Revenue would be up 9.20 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Williams Companies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.21 0.18 0.2 0.2 EPS Actual 0.19 0.24 0.17 0.19 0.2

Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies were trading at $28.33 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.1 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Williams Companies stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.