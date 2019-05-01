Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the second-quarter earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Valvoline will report earnings of 33 cents per share on revenue of $596.71 million.

Valvoline reported a profit of 34 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $569 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 2.94 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 4.87 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.28 EPS Actual 0.27 0.34 0.32 0.34 0.29

Stock Performance

Shares of Valvoline were trading at $18.5 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.78 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Valvoline stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.