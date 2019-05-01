On Wednesday, May 1, NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

NuVasive earnings will be near 41 cents per share on sales of $269.48 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, NuVasive reported EPS of 39 cents on revenue of $260.52 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 5.13 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 3.44 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the NuVasive's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.62 0.58 0.45 0.56 EPS Actual 0.69 0.56 0.58 0.39 0.56

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.41 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on NuVasive stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

NuVasive's conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jmz62vey