On Wednesday, May 1, MetLife (NYSE: MET) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see MetLife reporting earnings of $1.27 per share on sales of $15.96 billion.

MetLife earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.36. Quarterly sales came in at $15.15 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 6.62 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 5.36 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the MetLife's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.29 1.27 1.17 1.18 1.05 EPS Actual 1.35 1.38 1.3 1.36 1.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.23 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on MetLife stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.