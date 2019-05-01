Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Hologic's second-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 57 cents and sales around $806.03 million.

In the same quarter last year, Hologic posted EPS of 53 cents on sales of $789.3 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.55 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 2.12 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.58 0.56 0.53 0.5 EPS Actual 0.58 0.58 0.58 0.53 0.55

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.84 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Hologic stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hologic's conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/e36b8bxx