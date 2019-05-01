Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the first-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Gildan Activewear EPS is expected to be around 15 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $599.77 million.

In the same quarter last year, Gildan Activewear reported earnings per share of 34 cents on revenue of $647.3 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 55.88 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 7.34 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.57 0.49 0.36 0.31 EPS Actual 0.43 0.57 0.52 0.34 0.31

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.57 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Gildan Activewear stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Gildan Activewear is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/4b98qanz