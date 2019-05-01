Fitbit, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE: FIT) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Fitbit's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Fitbit have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 22 cents on revenue of $259.71 million.

In the same quarter last year, Fitbit posted a loss of 17 cents on sales of $247.86 million. Revenue would be up 4.78 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.07 -0.01 -0.24 -0.2 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.14 0.04 -0.22 -0.17 -0.02

Stock Performance

Shares of Fitbit were trading at $5.28 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Fitbit stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Fitbit's conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.