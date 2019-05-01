On Wednesday, May 1, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Avis Budget Group EPS loss will likely be near $1 per share while revenue will be around $1.95 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Avis Budget Group reported a loss per share of 74 cents on revenue of $1.97 billion. Revenue would be down 0.91 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.37 3.54 0.57 -1.06 0.21 EPS Actual 0.53 3.33 0.57 -0.74 0.45

Stock Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Group were trading at $35.55 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.43 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Avis Budget Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.