On Wednesday, May 1, American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see American Water Works Co reporting earnings of 62 cents per share on revenue of $784.13 million.

American Water Works Co earnings in the same period a year ago was 59 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $761 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 5.08 percent. Revenue would be up 3.04 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.69 1.16 0.81 0.54 0.66 EPS Actual 0.69 1.2 0.83 0.59 0.69

Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works Co were trading at $108.19 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.67 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate American Water Works Co stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.