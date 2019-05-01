Apache (NYSE: APA) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the first-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Apache's EPS to be near 11 cents on sales of $1.65 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Apache reported EPS of 32 cents on revenue of $1.74 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 65.62 percent. Sales would be down 5.28 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Apache's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.48 0.39 0.39 0.23 EPS Actual 0.31 0.63 0.5 0.32 0.33

Stock Performance

Shares of Apache were trading at $32.91 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.63 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Apache stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.