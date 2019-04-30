US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 12 cents and sales around $354.76 million.

US Silica Holdings reported a profit of 54 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $369.31 million. Sales would be down 3.94 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.06 0.59 0.68 0.47 0.55 EPS Actual -0.04 0.44 0.64 0.54 0.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.6 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on US Silica Holdings stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

US Silica Holdings is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ejp7ktdb