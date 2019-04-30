Market Overview

Q1 Earnings Outlook For Royal Caribbean Cruises
April 30, 2019 2:43pm   Comments
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Royal Caribbean Cruises reporting earnings of $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 1.83 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 17.36 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018
EPS Estimate 1.51 3.97 1.97 0.96
EPS Actual 1.53 3.98 2.27 1.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Royal Caribbean Cruises stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Royal Caribbean's Q1 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1379/30346

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

