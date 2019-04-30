On Wednesday, May 1, Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Pitney Bowes is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Pitney Bowes reporting earnings of 21 cents per share on sales of $866.04 million.

Pitney Bowes earnings in the same period a year ago was 30 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $983.18 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 30 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 11.91 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.26 0.26 0.29 EPS Actual 0.38 0.27 0.26 0.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.86 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Pitney Bowes. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Pitney Bowes's Q1 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/j62fsvkm