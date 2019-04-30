Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May. 1. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Estee Lauder's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Estee Lauder reporting earnings of $1.29 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Estee Lauder posted EPS of $1.17 on sales of $3.37 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 10.26 percent. Sales would be up 5.93 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.54 1.22 0.56 1.06 EPS Actual 1.86 1.47 0.61 1.17

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 15.95 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Estee Lauder stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Estee Lauder's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/el/mediaframe/30141/indexr.html