CME Group Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
April 30, 2019 2:31pm   Comments
CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.61 and sales around $1.19 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 13.44 percent. Sales would be up 7.30 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018
EPS Estimate 1.72 1.43 1.72 1.79
EPS Actual 1.77 1.45 1.74 1.86

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of CME Group are up 12.82 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating CME Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CME Group's Q1 conference call is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.cmegroup.com/

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

