Michaels Companies Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 18, 2019 2:17pm   Comments
On Tuesday, March 19, The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

The Michaels Companies earnings will be near $1.42 per share on sales of $1.78 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, The Michaels Companies reported earnings per share of $1.19 on revenue of $1.89 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 19.33 percent. Revenue would be down 5.87 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.44 0.13 0.38 1.19
EPS Actual 0.48 0.15 0.39 1.19

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.72 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on The Michaels Companies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Michaels Companies's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10128894

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

