Michaels Companies Q4 Earnings Preview
On Tuesday, March 19, The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.
Earnings and Revenue
The Michaels Companies earnings will be near $1.42 per share on sales of $1.78 billion, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, The Michaels Companies reported earnings per share of $1.19 on revenue of $1.89 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 19.33 percent. Revenue would be down 5.87 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.13
|0.38
|1.19
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.15
|0.39
|1.19
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.72 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on The Michaels Companies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Michaels Companies's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10128894
