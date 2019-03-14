Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 14. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Ulta's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Ulta Beauty reporting earnings of $3.55 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

Ulta Beauty EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.75. Revenue was $1.93 billion. Sales would be up 9.10 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2.16 2.41 2.48 2.79 EPS Actual 2.16 2.46 2.63 2.75

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.93 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Ulta Beauty stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Ulta Beauty's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/8zhneok9