Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 13. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Vera Bradley's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Vera Bradley's EPS to be near 24 cents on sales of $116.34 million.

In the same quarter last year, Vera Bradley reported EPS of 33 cents on revenue of $132 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 27.27 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 11.86 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.16 -0.1 0.32 EPS Actual 0.12 0.26 -0.04 0.33

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.26 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Vera Bradley stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Vera Bradley's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/36ku9v7z