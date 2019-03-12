On Tuesday, Mar. 12, Pareteum (NYSE: TEUM) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Pareteum's EPS loss is expected to be around 1 cent per share, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $12.78 million.

In the same quarter last year, Pareteum reported an EPS loss of 31 cents on revenue of $4 million. Revenue would be have grown 218.31 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.01 0.03 -0.04 -0.31

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.32 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Pareteum stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Pareteum's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=133208