On Tuesday, March 12, Switch (NYSE: SWCH) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Switch EPS will likely be near 3 cents while revenue will be around $104.15 million, according to analysts.

Switch reported a per-share loss of $2.09 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $99.32 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 101.44 percent. Revenue would be up 4.85 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.04 0.05 -0.21 EPS Actual 0 0.02 0.02 -2.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Switch have declined 45.87 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Switch stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Switch's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.switch.com/events-and-presentations