Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Mar. 12. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Sunworks's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Sunworks reporting a quarterly loss of 1 cent per share on sales of $18.6 million.

In the same quarter last year, Sunworks reported an EPS loss of 15 cents on revenue of $19.29 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 93.33 percent. Revenue would be down 3.58 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.03 -0.07 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.07 -0.07 -0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Sunworks stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Sunworks is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://ir.sunworksusa.com/events/category/events/#