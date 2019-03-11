Q4 Earnings Outlook For Pfenex
Pfenex (NYSE: PFNX) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, Mar. 11. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Pfenex reporting a loss of 35 cents per share on revenue of $4.4 million.
In the same quarter last year, Pfenex announced EPS of 23 cents on revenue of $17.9 million. Revenue would have fallen 75.43 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|-0.34
|-0.36
|-0.43
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.34
|-0.41
|-0.47
|0.23
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 0.47 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Pfenex stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Pfenex is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1061/29295
