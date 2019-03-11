Pfenex (NYSE: PFNX) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, Mar. 11. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Pfenex reporting a loss of 35 cents per share on revenue of $4.4 million.

In the same quarter last year, Pfenex announced EPS of 23 cents on revenue of $17.9 million. Revenue would have fallen 75.43 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.36 -0.43 0.12 EPS Actual -0.34 -0.41 -0.47 0.23

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 0.47 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Pfenex stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Pfenex is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1061/29295