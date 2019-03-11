On Monday, March 11, PetIQ (NASDAQ: PETQ) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

PetIQ earnings will be near 7 cents per share on sales of $98.72 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, PetIQ reported EPS of 20 cents on revenue of $51.92 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, quarterly profit would be down 65 percent. Revenue would be have grown 90.12 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.38 0.04 0.07 EPS Actual 0.47 0.66 0.09 0.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.57 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on PetIQ stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

PetIQ's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=133266