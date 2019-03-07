Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, Mar. 8. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Big Lots EPS is expected to be around $2.30, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.60 billion.

Big Lots earnings in the same period a year ago was $2.57. Quarterly sales came in at $1.64 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be down 10.51 percent. Revenue would be down 2.56 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.67 1.2 2.43 EPS Actual -0.16 0.59 0.95 2.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Big Lots stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Big Lots is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/y5cjqwh6