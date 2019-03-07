On Thursday, March 7, Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Okta EPS will likely be near a loss of 8 cents while revenue will be around $107.95 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Okta announced an EPS loss of 10 cents on revenue of $77.75 million. Revenue would be up 38.84 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.19 -0.16 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.15 -0.09 -0.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 113.74 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Okta stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Okta's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/dcyiz2ii