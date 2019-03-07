Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ: CHUY) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 7. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Chuy's Holdings's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Chuy's Holdings modeled for quarterly EPS of 12 cents on revenue of $97.77 million.

Chuy's Holdings reported a profit of 20 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $96 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 40 percent decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 1.82 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.37 0.22 0.21 EPS Actual 0.2 0.38 0.19 0.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.74 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Chuy's Holdings. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Chuy's Holdings's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investor.chuys.com/