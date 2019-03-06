Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Mar. 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Burlington Stores earnings will be near $2.77 per share on sales of $2.04 billion, according to analysts.

Burlington Stores reported a per-share profit of $2.17 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.94 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 27.65 percent. Sales would be up 4.94 percent from the year-ago period. Burlington Stores's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.06 0.96 1.09 2.08 EPS Actual 1.21 1.09 1.26 2.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.5 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Burlington Stores stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Burlington Stores's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/gbaushhe