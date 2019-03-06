On Wednesday, Mar. 6, Yext (NYSE: YEXT) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Yext analysts modeled for a loss of 9 cents per share on sales of $62.77 million.

Yext EPS loss in the same period a year ago was 10 cents. Revenue was $48 million. Revenue would be up 30.72 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.11 -0.12 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.1 -0.11 -0.1

Stock Performance

At last check, shares of Yext were trading at $18.82. Over the last 52-week period, shares of Yext are up 47.61 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Yext stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Yext's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/yext190306VtiZfByn.html