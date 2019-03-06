On Wednesday, Mar. 6, OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ: KIDS) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company based on it's announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

OrthoPediatrics EPS loss is expected to be around 19 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $14.22 million.

In the same quarter last year, OrthoPediatrics reported a loss per share of $4.35 on revenue of $11 million. Revenue would be up 21.74 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.14 -0.3 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.21 -0.41 -4.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 149.65 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate OrthoPediatrics stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.