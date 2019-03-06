Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ: BREW) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Mar. 6. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Craft Brew Alliance earnings will be near 1 cent per share on sales of $46.54 million, according to analysts.

Craft Brew Alliance reported a profit of 5 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $48.53 million. Analysts estimate would represent an 80 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 4.11 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.13 -0.02 0.04 EPS Actual 0 0.23 0.01 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.58 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Craft Brew Alliance stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.