On Wednesday, Mar. 6, Avinger (NASDAQ: AVGR) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Avinger will report a loss of 29 cents per share on revenue of $2.54 million.

In the same quarter last year, Avinger posted an EPS loss of $10.40 on sales of $1.9 million. Sales would be up 32.78 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.51 -0.48 -0.84 -9.33 EPS Actual -0.56 -0.98 -5.37 -10.4

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.29 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Avinger stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Avinger is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/44910