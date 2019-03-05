Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview: Dollar Tree Stores
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 05, 2019 1:09pm   Comments
Share:
Related DLTR
Retailers In Focus As New Week Starts, With Target, Costco, And Kohl's Soon To Report
Port Report: U.S. Southeast Ports Reap Higher Volumes, Less Delays As Earlier Projects Bear Fruit
Dollar General, American Eagle, BJ's, Moderna IPO Lead Earnings On Tap: Action Plan (Investor's Business Daily)

On Wednesday, Mar. 6, Dollar Tree Stores (NASDAQ: DLTR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Dollar Tree Stores reporting earnings of $1.92 per share on revenue of $6.19 billion.

Dollar Tree Stores earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.89. Quarterly sales came in at $6.36 billion. Revenue would be down 2.69 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 1.14 1.15 1.23 1.88
EPS Actual 1.18 1.15 1.19 1.89

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.75 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Dollar Tree Stores stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Dollar Tree Stores Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9p3e2vsa

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (DLTR)

Retailers In Focus As New Week Starts, With Target, Costco, And Kohl's Soon To Report
Port Report: U.S. Southeast Ports Reap Higher Volumes, Less Delays As Earlier Projects Bear Fruit
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 10, 2019
Activist Investor's Dollar Tree Proposals Earn Lukewarm Reception From Raymond James
Dollar Tree Rallies As Activist Investor Starboard Pushes For Big Changes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Abercrombie & Fitch Q4 Earnings Preview