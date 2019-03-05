On Wednesday, Mar. 6, Dollar Tree Stores (NASDAQ: DLTR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Dollar Tree Stores reporting earnings of $1.92 per share on revenue of $6.19 billion.

Dollar Tree Stores earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.89. Quarterly sales came in at $6.36 billion. Revenue would be down 2.69 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.14 1.15 1.23 1.88 EPS Actual 1.18 1.15 1.19 1.89

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.75 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Dollar Tree Stores stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Dollar Tree Stores Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9p3e2vsa