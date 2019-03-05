On Wednesday, Mar. 6, Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BZUN) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's latest release.

Earnings and Revenue

Baozun earnings will be near 61 cents per share on sales of $329.28 million, according to analysts.

Baozun earnings in the same period a year ago was 42 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $240.59 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 45.24 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 36.86 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.13 0.08 0.31 EPS Actual 0.13 0.15 0.09 0.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.18 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Baozun stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months. Most Common Rating: Neutral

Conference Call

Baozun's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/qcmu6ego